Riverhead resident Joseph Knoechel, formerly of Sayville, died Nov. 27 at Peconic Bay Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility in Riverhead. He was 80.

The son of Joseph and Marie Knoechel, he was born March 10, 1936, in the Bronx.

Mr. Knoechel served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a forklift mechanic.

Family members said he enjoyed fishing and liked a good cigar.

Predeceased by his wife, Ann, in 2013, he is survived by his children, Joseph, of Riverhead and Laurie Mihalko of Mastic and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, michaeljfox.org/tribute.

