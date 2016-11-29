Alexander Sznurkowski of Calverton and Jensen Beach, Fla. passed away Nov. 21 at the age of 75.

For over 30 years, Mr. Sznurkowski served as a Nassau County police officer.

He was the loving husband of Pat; the cherished father of Michael, Jennifer Place and Robert and the adored grandfather of Brianna, Alexa, Kaitlyn, Bobby and Victoria.

A memorial visitation will take place Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a prayer service taking place at 3 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or East End Hospice.

