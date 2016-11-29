Joseph F. Singleton of Mattituck died Nov. 21, 2016, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue after a short illness. He was 80.

Born in Mount Kisco, N.Y., April 22, 1936, he was the son of Matthew Francis and Margaret (Clifford) Singleton.

For 50 years, Joseph served the communities and children of Long Island, as superintendent of schools and deputy superintendent of Western Suffolk BOCES.

He was also a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, where he was a member of the finance committee and also served as a board member for Mercy Haven.

Formerly of Huntington, he had been a Mattituck resident for the past 20 years.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Lou (née Keane); children Joseph F., Jeffrey (Jeannine), James (Natercia), Timothy (Jessica), Christopher (Jennifer); his sister, Eileen and ten grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son John.

The family received visitors Nov. 23 and 25 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 26 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment followed at St. Patrick R.C. Cemetery in Huntington.

Memorial donations to Mercy Haven, 859 Connetquot Avenue, Suite 10, Islip Terrace, NY 11752 mercyhaven.org or North Fork Parish Outreach, P.O. Box 584, Greenport, NY 11944 would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

