Fiesta Mexicana to open in Wading River

After nearly a year of planning, construction and delays, Fiesta Mexicana restaurant in Wading River will open Thursday, Dec. 1.

The business is owned and operated by the Ramirez family, who owns a series of Fiesta Mexicanas across the country, including California, Texas and North Carolina.

This is their first restaurant on Long Island.

“We have a lot of uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters involved in the business,” said Christina Ramirez, one of the managers at the Wading River eatery. “We work together as a team. That’s why we call it a corporation — because it involves a lot of people.”

Photo: Fiesta Mexicana restaurant is located at 2028 North Country Road in Wading River. (Credit: Monique Singh-Roy)

