Holiday lighting at Flanders’ Big Duck rescheduled to Thursday night

This week’s rainstorms have pushed back the annual “Deck the Duck” holiday lighting at the Big Duck in Flanders to Thursday night.

The 28th duck-decking event had been scheduled for tonight, Wednesday, but rain in the forecast forced a delay. The ceremony, which also features Christmas carols and the arrival of Santa by fire truck, will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. instead

The Friends of the Big Duck will be serving some refreshments at the event, and both the Big Duck and the duck museum will be open to the public, organizers say. The Flanders Riverside and Northampton Community Association will also have a community tent with some tables promoting all of the upcoming holiday events going on in the area.

