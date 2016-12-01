Cops: Drunk driver strikes parked vehicle on Flanders Road

A Riverhead woman driving on Flanders Road Wednesday struck an occupied vehicle parked on the side of the road and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, Southampton Town police said.

The crash occurred at about 9:12 p.m. when Erika Ochoa, 21, struck the parked car, police said. She was arrested at the scene and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and was released on an appearance ticket, police said.

The occupant in the parked car was also transported to PBMC for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

