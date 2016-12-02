Former Riverhead resident Arthur Flood Jr. of Central Islip died Nov. 22 at Southside Hospital. He was 57.

The son of Arthur Flood and Jessie Mae Belcher, he was born April 21, 1959, in Riverhead and attended Riverhead High School.

Mr. Flood was a landscaper at Hampton Hills Golf Course in Northhampton.

Family members said he enjoyed sports and golfing.

Mr. Flood is survived by his siblings Dennis Scrubbs, William Belcher Jr., Kenneth Belcher Sr., Darren Belcher, Ella Belcher, Dorris Flood, Brenda Flood and Charlene Flood.

The family received visitors Dec. 2 at McLaughin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service took place. Cremation was private.

