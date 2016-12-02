Robert A. Putney of Riverhead died Nov. 30 in Riverhead. He was 69.

The son of Frank and Shirley Putney, he was born Feb. 21, 1947, in Roslyn and graduated from Division Avenue High School in 1965.

Mr. Putney repaired computers in the Riverhead area. He enjoyed computer games, computers and electronics and was a lifetime member of the NRA.

Mr. Putney is survived by his children, Robert, of Coram and Jennifer, of Holtsville; his former spouse, Virginia Putney; his brother, George, of Plainview and two grandchildren.

Cremation was private. Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

