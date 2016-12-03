Riverhead Blotter: Driver charged with DWAI following car crash

Riverhead police arrested a woman for driving while ability impaired in Riverhead Saturday.

Kayla Gates left the scene of a crash on Roanoke Avenue around 12:55 a.m., police said. No injuries were reported in the incident, only property damage. During an ensuing investigation, police also found marijuana, they said.

Ms. Gates was charged with driving while ability impaired and leaving the scene of an accident, both misdemeanors.

• A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead last Thursday, according to a police report.

Steven Stamatatos was stopped at around 12:20 a.m. during a police checkpoint at Kroemer Avenue and West Main Street, where he was found to be intoxicated, police said. He was charged with misdemeanor DWI

• Police arrested a man for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead Monday.

After Hayden Dixon was stopped around 6 p.m. on Oakland Drive North for a suspended registration, police learned his license had been suspended eight times, officials said.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and multiple violations.

• A man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs in Riverhead last Thursday.

Tyler Madden was stopped around 12:20 a.m. at a police checkpoint on Kroemer Avenue and West Main Street. He was transported to headquarters, processed and held for arraignment. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner was called to obtain a blood sample from Mr. Madden, officials said.

He was charged with driving while ability impaired, a misdemeanor, and a violation.

• Police arrested a man for DWI in Riverhead last Thursday.

Nery Aparicio Ramos was stopped around 2:10 a.m. near East Second Street and Maple Avenue and was arrested for misdemeanor DWI, officials said. He was taken to headquarters, processed and held for arraignment.

• Police arrested a 15-year-old boy for threatening someone with a knife in Riverhead last Thursday.

The complainant reportedly saw four youths looking into car and home windows on Newton Avenue around 6:55 p.m. When the complainant confronted the boys verbally, he was struck with a bicycle and menaced with a knife, officials said. The teens then fled the scene, but were pursued by the complainant and later located at the intersection of Northville Turnpike and Ostrander Avenue, officials said.

The subject with the knife was charged with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket to the custody of his mother.

• A woman was arrested for stealing at Stop & Shop in Riverhead last Tuesday. Around 1:30 p.m., Stephanie Rossi reportedly tried to remove nearly $50 worth of assorted merchandise from the store without paying for it. She was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Police reported that a man was arrested for stealing at Home Depot in Riverhead last Monday. David Zacharski allegedly tried to take a 15-ounce hammer worth $35 from the store without paying at around 1:10 p.m. He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• A man was arrested for DWI in Riverhead last Thursday. Jose Palacios, 36, was stopped on East Main Street around 1:30 a.m. and charged with DWI. He was taken to headquarters for processing and held for morning arraignment.

• The lawn at Helen’s Farm Stand in Riverhead was reportedly damaged numerous times Monday by an unknown person who caused about $500 worth of damage, officials said. No arrest has been made at this time.

• Fraudulent checks were used as payment at the Riverhead Car Wash on Old Country Road Monday morning, officials said. No arrest has been made.

• A Wading River resident reported that someone used her credit card around 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday to make a purchase of nearly $2,200.

• Four license plates were allegedly stolen from Riverhead Dodge on West Main Street around 11 a.m. Monday morning. No arrest has been made.

• Approximately $600 worth of property at Ver Der Ber Garden Center on Main Road in Aquebogue was destroyed by an unknown person Monday morning, officials said.

• Around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, two unknown men removed approximately $275 worth of perfume from Bath and Body Works without paying for it, officials said. No arrest has been made.

• A Riverhead woman was the victim of identity theft Friday morning when someone reportedly opened a Visa account in her name and made a $55 purchase.

• An unknown person reportedly damaged the ATM monitor at the Chase Bank drive-through on Main Street in Riverhead around 10:45 a.m. Friday. The value of the damage is unknown, officials said.

• Numerous graffiti tags were found on two buildings on Grumman Boulevard in Calverton around 1:20 p.m. Friday. No arrest has been made.

• Items were stolen from the Hanes Brands store at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead around 4:50 p.m. Nov. 25. No arrest has been made.

• A laptop and personal checks were reportedly removed from a car parked on Howell Lane in Riverhead Monday morning.

• Items were stolen from a car parked on Harrison Avenue in Riverhead Sunday morning, officials said. No arrest has been made.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

