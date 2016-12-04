Southampton Blotter: Driver nabbed on weapon charges in Northampton

A Quogue man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon Sunday in Northampton, according to this week’s Southampton police blotter.

Derek Cruz, 21, was pulled over by police on Westhampton-Riverhead Road about 11:30 p.m. after moving unsafely from his lane, officials said. Upon investigation, police recovered a billy club and dagger from his vehicle, police said.

He was also charged with two violations.

• A Riverhead man was caught with a quantity of crack cocaine on the floor of his vehicle Sunday in Riverside, police said.

George Devlin, 56, was driving on Lake Avenue when police pulled him over for driving with no taillights, officials said. Police searched the car and found the drug, along with a crack pipe. Mr. Devlin was also found to be driving with a suspended license, officials said.

He was arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as an equipment violation.

• A Moriches man was arrested last Monday in Riverside and charged with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to a Southampton Town police report.

Yimmi Bedoya, 32, was stopped around 8:30 p.m. on Flanders Road near Enterprise Drive for driving with no tail lamps, police said. He was also charged with a violation.

• A Riverhead man was caught speeding in Flanders last Tuesday and was charged with driving without a license, police said.

Edwin Canel, 32, was driving on Flanders Road around 2:25 p.m. when police pulled him over for speeding, officials said. He was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding and driving without a license.

• A Flanders man was arrested on a drunken driving charge last Tuesday in Flanders, police said.

A motorist called Southampton Town police about 10:15 p.m. to report an erratic driver crossing over the lanes on Flanders Road.

Police attempted to pull over Enrique Jamoran, 41, who continued on County Road 105. An officer tried to engage him at a red light at Riverside Drive, but Mr. Jamoran turned left onto Riverside Drive when light turned green. He pulled over about a quarter-mile down the road, police said.

He was charged with DWI and driving without a license.

• A Flanders man was caught driving while impaired by drugs last Thursday in Riverside, police said.

Anthony McCoy, 32, was driving on Pine Street around 1 a.m. when he was pulled over by police for failing to use a turn signal. Upon investigation, police found him to be intoxicated by phencyclidine, otherwise known as PCP, and driving with a suspended license.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, third-degree unlicensed operation, failure to give appropriate signal and not wearing a seat belt.

• A woman reported that a grill valued at $2,300 was stolen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday from her backyard on Brookhaven Avenue in Flanders, police said.

• Three residents of Lake Avenue in Riverside reported last Thursday that change was stolen from their vehicles overnight. A woman found her window was smashed and $5 in change missing, police said. Another resident reported that a removable utility compartment containing $20 in change was taken from his vehicle overnight, officials said.

A third resident found his passenger-side window smashed and about $2 stolen, police said. Another woman also found a window on her vehicle broken, but did not report anything stolen. Detectives were notified of the pattern, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

