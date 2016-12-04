Holiday Bonfire brings annual cheer to downtown Riverhead

The riverfront parking lot was set ablaze with holiday cheer Saturday as the Riverhead Business Improvement District hosted its annual holiday bonfire.

Switching things up a bit this year, Santa showed up in a horse-drawn carriage instead of his usual arrival by boat. Families drank hot chocolate passed out by local girl scouts while children posed for photos inside Santa’s gingerbread house.

The fun continues Sunday with the Santa Parade down Main Street at 1 p.m.

