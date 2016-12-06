Kathleen Ruth Lawrence Bellefontaine, 68, passed away Dec. 3, 2016, at the Riverside Nursing Home in Castleton, N.Y. after a long illness.

Kathleen “Kitty” was born in Riverhead to Charles “Chuck” and Estelle (Regula) Lawrence on March 15, 1948. She graduated from Riverhead High School and Ithaca College, where she received a degree in physical education.

Kitty was well-known for her outgoing and upbeat personality. She was always gregarious and could “light up a room” with her smile and happy disposition. She told funny stories and made us all laugh at family gatherings. Kitty liked bringing cheer to others and even through her last days, she had a smile and positive word for those around her. The nursing home staff often spoke of their affection for Kitty. They very much appreciated her unique blend of kindness, caring, and spunk.

Kathleen was the beloved sister of James Lawrence and his wife, Mimi of Texas and Charles “Chip” Lawrence and his wife, Gayle of R.I. She leaves her nieces, Fiona and Kira, and nephews, Jacob and Makk and five great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Graveside services will be held at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church Cemetery in Riverhead, NY on December 9, 2016: Repast for family and friends afterwards; and a memorial service at a later time in Cohoes, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for research on non-Alzheimer’s dementia.

Comments

comments