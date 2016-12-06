Davida Martha Cheska of Greenport died Nov. 5, 2016, at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 99 years old.

She was born Sept. 4, 1917, in Brooklyn to James and Germina Whyte and married John C. Cheska on June 26, 1938, in Brooklyn.

Formerly of Wantagh where she lived for 70 years, she was a member of the Wantagh Congregational Church.

She is survived by her son, John Charles Cheska, Jr of Southold; three grandchildren, Justin Cheska, Kerry Cushing and Kelcy Westhaver and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, John C. Cheska; son Thomas Cheska and sister Agnes.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

This is a paid notice.

