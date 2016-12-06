Three arrests in connection with Splish Splash BMX video

Three BMX riders were arrested Monday in connection with the Thanksgiving Day break-in at Splish Splash that led to a viral YouTube video.

Billy Perry, Anthony Panza and Jonathan Nemecek were each charged with third-degree trespassing and released on desk appearance tickets, according to this week’s Riverhead Town police blotter. No additional information was immediately available.

A video depicting at least eight men riding the slides at the water park was posted on the YouTube page of Mr. Perry, a professional BMX rider. To date the video has been viewed more than 6.2 million times and has made headlines across the region.

Mr. Perry opens the video by detailing his crew’s plans and saying they attempted the same stunt earlier this year, but it rained that day. He says he doesn’t “want to get arrested,” though other videos on his page indicate that an occasional run-in with the law is not out of the ordinary.

The 15-minute video goes on to show the men breaking into the park and performing tricks on rides like Alien Invasion, Dragon’s Den and Max Trax.

Finally, on the Mammoth River, the riders appear to be confronted by a park employee and they head out of the park.

“That was the most savage session we’ve had in a long time,” Mr. Perry says toward the end of the video, the most viewed on his page. “That was amazing. We had a good two hours in there.”

Splish Splash officials declined comment to the News-Review last week, but told other media outlets the incident led to thousands of dollars in damage to the park’s slides.

