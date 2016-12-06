Thaddeus R. Bright

Thaddeus R. “Rene” Bright” of Riverhead died Dec. 3 at his home. He was 54.

The son of Samuel and Ednarlie (McKee) Bright, he was born May 6, 1962, in Plattsburgh.

Predeceased by his father, Samuel in 1993 and his sister, Ojetta, in 2002, Mr. Bright is survived by his mother; his his brothers, Edward, of Troy, N.Y., Samuel of South Carolina and Anthony, of Ohio.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. at McLaughin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

