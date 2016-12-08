Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2016.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Berryman, L to Falango, Peter, 32 Promenade Dr (600-46-1-36.12), (R), $365,000
• Lattuga, P to Raisch, William, 13 Harbor Rd (600-113-2-26), (R), $775,000
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Scott, L & Benz, B to Alexon, Stella, 356-19 Oakleigh Ave (600-40.1-1-19), (R), $237,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Barthalt, A & D to Austin, Patrick, 85 Old Stone Rd (600-97-2-21.2), (R), $319,000
• Campo Brothers to Salamone Jr, Kenneth, 168 Calverton Ct (600-115-1-10.43), (R), $467,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Kowalski, R & K to JJS Edgewater LLC, 565 Pequash Ave (1000-103-7-27.2), (R), $365,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• East Marion Trust to Reisman, Richard, 665 Rosenburg Rd (1000-21-1-1.2), (V), $200,000
• Les Rochers LLC to Rocky Bluff LLC, 645 Rosenburg Rd (1000-21-1-26.1), (R), $2,000,000
• Korsh, K & J to Loehr, Paul, 1085 Bayview Dr (1000-37-2-17.1), (R), $630,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Fisher, H & L Trust to McCall, John, Montank Ave (1000-10-8-1.1), (R), $250,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• McGinness & Cannuscio to Fisher Organization LLC, 208 Riverside Ave (900-122-1-36), (R), $175,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Schlaefer, D & M to Sayre Jr, Donald, 1330 Cedarfields Dr (1000-40-5-1.34), (R), $392,000
• Wallace, R & Stabile, L to Fischer, Thomas, 1695 Calebs Way (1000-40.1-1-11), (R), $310,000
• Fischer, T to Grigonis, Richard, 435 Calebs Way (1000-40.1-1-51), (R), $320,000
• Wallace, G & L to Zacharis, Margaret, 640 Washington Ave (1000-41-1-35), (R), $520,000
• Sampson, K & Farrell, K to Tuthill III, Royal, 237 Monsell Pl (1001-2-2-25), (R), $699,000
• Handley III, A & K to Kruk, Nicole, 37 Stirling Cove, Unit 37 (1001-3.1-1-37), (C), $640,000
• Paul Ahlers Building to Stoica, Dan, 439 Second St (1001-4-2-13), (R), $420,000
• Bifulco, K to Adams, Craig, 217 Center St (1001-4-6-3), (R), $552,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Reisman, S & E to Sceusa, Peter, 92 Henry Lewis Ln (600-8-6-15), (R), $545,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Rosin, S Trust to Laskey, Donald, 855 Horton Ave (1000-141-1-24.1), (R), $350,000
• Miecnikowski, B Trust to Hedtrich, Joan, 1015 Marlene Ln (1000-144-3-1), (R), $432,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Millis, A by Executor to Jensen, Lance, 1800 Village Ln (1000-24-2-22), (R), $1,250,000
• Schaper Living Trust to Martinez, Edward, 2720 King St (1000-26-3-7), (R), $699,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Lalor, R to Ferrante, Lynne, 57 Linda Ln W (600-16-1-20.1), (R), $383,500
• Peck, A to Bucaria, Frank, 2002 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-122), (R), $250,000
• Hartmann Family, et al to Happy Honey LLC, 1900 Sound Ave (600-19-1-13), (V), $200,000
• Hartmann Family, et al to Happy Honey LLC, Sound Ave (600-44-2-12.1), (V), $400,000
• Hartmann Family, et al to Happy Honey LLC, Sound Ave (600-44-2-12.2), (V), $1,500,000
• Goodale, G by Referee to Deutsche Bank National Tr, 138 Duryea St (600-107-1-25), (R), $492,605
• Holgerson, C to Royer, Lee, 15 Daly Ct (600-110-1-15), (R), $329,000
• LI Pine Barrens, et al to Sunflower Estate LLC, 125 Sweezy Ave (600-128-2-1), (R), $170,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Tauber, G by Executor to Ellioff, Amanda, 10 Cove Way (700-18-3-57), (R), $1,180,000
• Pharr, L & Greenbaum, S to Milat, Helen, 7 Fox Hollow Run (700-19-2-113.11), (R), $774,000
• Bloom & Zabriskie, V & D to Galle, Michael, 29 Peconic Ave (700-22-1-34), (R), $755,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Miller, K & Ryan, A to Tavani, Michael, 50 Lighthouse Rd (1000-55-1-2), (R), $975,000
• Higgins, R & C to LAPK, LLC, 755 Long Creek Dr (1000-55-3-26), (R), $519,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Randolph, B to Waskowiak, Edward & Elizabeth, 75 Sound Breeze Trail (600-36-5-17.1), (R), $400,000
• Cavaretta, J & Furman, M to Federal Home Loan Mortgage, 111 17th St (600-53-1-19), (R), $231,344
• Kennell-Hellsten, S to Tauriello, Ronald, 42 Farm Rd E (600-57-1-14.54), (R), $390,000
• Hughes, T & L to 525 Forest Hollow Inc, 525 Forest Hollow Ln (600-58-1-13), (R), $310,000
• Schmidt Garage Hldngs to KCN Holdings LLC, 6166 Rt 25 (600-134-1-6), (C), $550,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)