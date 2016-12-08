NWS: Black ice possible on roads this morning

Commuters should use extra caution this morning because of possible black ice on roadways, the National Weather Service warned.

Temperatures dropped to freezing this morning, which combined with surface moisture can create black ice, the NWS said.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution, especially on elevated roadways, highway ramps and less traveled secondary roads, which can most susceptible to black ice. The hazardous weather alert was issued for all of Long Island as well as parts of Connecticut and New Jersey.

Temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 48 degrees today with wind chill values between 25 and 35 i the morning, the NWS said. There’s a slight chance of snow showers Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

