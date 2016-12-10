Riverhead field hockey players honored at awards dinner

Seven Riverhead field hockey players were honored at the Suffolk County Field Hockey Coaches Association dinner Tuesday at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook.

Goalkeeper Grace Dow and midfielder Kim Ligon earned all-county honors. Shannon Schmidt was an honorable mention all-county selection as well as all-tournament.

Rease Coleman, Katherine Goodale and Kayla Kielbasa were all-conference selections. Sarah Rempe earned the unsung hero award.

The Blue Waves went 10-7 this past fall and won their first round playoff game against West Babylon before falling to top-seeded and the eventual Long Island champion, Ward Melville.

The players were joined at the dinner by head coach Cheryl Walsh, volunteer coach Sharon Truland and their parents.

Photo caption: Back row, from left: Grace Dow, Shannon Schmidt, Rease Coleman and Kim Ligon. Front, from left: Katherine Goodale, Kayla Kielbasa and Sarah Rempe. (Courtesy photo)

