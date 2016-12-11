Southampton Blotter: Riverhead man arrested on drug charge in Flanders

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man for drug possession in Riverside last Thursday.

Kirk Alfaro, 48, was stopped around 8:15 p.m. near the McDonald’s on Flanders Road for failing to stop at a stop sign when police learned his non-driver’s ID was revoked, officials said.

Mr. Alfaro was also found to be in possession of crack cocaine and PCP and was taken to headquarters for processing, officials said. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of alcohol related aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors; and two violations.

• Police arrested a Mastic Beach man Friday on theft and drug charges in Flanders.

Officers responded to a report of a bicycle being stolen from the McDonalds on Flanders Road around 6:45 p.m. and later found Carl Worthington, 38, nearby with it, officials said. He was also found to be in possession of a quantity of PCP, police said.

Mr. Worthington was charged with petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Flanders last Thursday.

Erika Ochoa, 21, was involved in a car accident at 12:23 a.m. near Flanders Road and Cypress Avenue when police learned she was intoxicated, officials said. She was reportedly taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center and released on an appearance ticket to return to Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date, officials said.

Ms. Ochoa was charged with misdemeanor DWI and two traffic violations.

• Police arrested a Hampton Bays man on drug charges last Wednesday in Flanders.

Paul Hoshyla, 52, was stopped for failing to stay in his lane around 5:55 p.m. near Spinney and Flanders roads when police found a quantity of heroin on the driver’s seat of his car, officials said. When Mr. Hoshyla was searched at headquarters, police reportedly found a prescription Xanax pill in his sweatshirt pocket.

He was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• A Riverhead man was arrested Sunday on a drug charge in Riverside.

Donald Norton, 37, was seen sitting in his car in the rear parking lot of Budget Host Inn on Lake Avenue around 3:15 a.m. when police approached and saw him attempting to hide a pill bottle in his left front pocket, officials said. The prescription was reportedly not in his name and contained Hydrocodone pills.

Mr. Norton was arrested and, during the process, a cigarette box containing a quantity of crack cocaine was found in his front right coat pocket, officials said. He was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Police arrested a Rocky Point man Sunday on a drug charge in Riverside.

Joseph Derosa, 25, was stopped for speeding near the Suffolk County Jail on Nugent Drive when police saw a bag of marijuana next to him on the seat, officials said. A further search reportedly revealed a bag of cocaine and a suboxone tablet in the car.

Mr. Derosa was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• New York State Police arrested a Riverhead man Friday for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead.

Marvin Cortez, 27, was stopped on Railroad Avenue for failing to dim his lights and was later determined to be intoxicated, officials said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested Saturday for false personation in Riverside.

Victor Mosley, 50, was stopped on Riverleigh Avenue for having a broken headlight when police learned he had given them a false name and was wanted on a bench warrant issued by the Suffolk County Police Department, officials said. He was held for arraignment in Town of Southampton Court and charged with false personation, a misdemeanor.

• A Shirley woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Thursday.

Nicole Marlowe, 22, was stopped around 4:15 p.m. near the Suffolk County Jail on Nugent Drive for failing to stay in her lane when police learned her non-driver’s ID was suspended, officials said.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor; and a violation.

• A man entered the Valero Gas station on Peconic Avenue last Wednesday and allegedly stole one bottle of Heineken beer around 4:55 a.m., police said. The suspect reportedly asked an employee how much the beer cost and then ran out of the store toward Main Street in Riverhead in a black SUV. No arrest was reported, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

