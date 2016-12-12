Fire district votes, commissioner elections set for Tuesday

People in fire districts throughout New York State will head to the polls Tuesday, Dec. 13, to vote on fire commissioner elections — and in some cases, special propositions specific to their districts.

Commissioners are the elected governing body of the fire district, a taxing district that funds equipment, buildings and, in some instances, employees.

The fire district shouldn’t be confused with the fire department, which is mostly volunteer-based and handles day-to-day operations, such as responding to blazes.

Below is a rundown of what will be voted on locally.

Wading River

There are two seats up for re-election, as well as a capital repair proposition.

One of the seats is for a full five-year term; the other is to fill the remaining term of Tom Lateulere, who died earlier this year.

• For the five-year term, incumbent John McManus is being challenged by former Commissioner Tim Deveny.

• For the one-year term, Randy Hintze, who was appointed to fill the vacancy when Mr. Lateulere died, is being opposed by former Commissioner Michael Harrigan.

• The proposition concerns a $6.8 million capital improvement project that calls for making repairs to both the North Country Road fire headquarters and to Station 2 on Hulse Landing Road. The proposal also calls for the construction of a new building adjacent to Station 2.

Voting will take place from 2 to 9 p.m. at fire department headquarters at 1503 North Country Road in Wading River.

Manorville

• Incumbent Thomas Campanaro is opposed by Richard Kohn for a five-year term. There are two propositions on the ballot.

• Proposition One is to authorize the establishment of a capital reserve fund for the purchase and repair of equipment.

• Proposition Two is to authorize the establishment of a capital reserve fund for the construction, renovation and/or repair of buildings.

Voting will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. at the firehouse on 14 Silas Carter Road in Manorville.

Jamesport

This ballot contains an uncontested commissioner seat and a proposition.

• Former Commissioner James Kane is running unopposed for a five-year term being vacated by incumbent Tom Brady.

• The proposition seeks approval to change the district treasurer from an elected position to an appointed one.

Voting will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. at the firehouse on 25 Manor Lane in Jamesport.

Riverhead

Incumbent Bill Kelly is running unopposed for a new five-year term. Voting will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at fire headquarters at 540 Roanoke Ave. in Riverhead.

Flanders

Incumbent Brian Williams is running unopposed for a five-year seat. Voting will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the firehouse at 19 Firehouse Lane in Flanders (off Flanders Road).

File photo: Wading River Fire Department. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

