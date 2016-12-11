Engagement: Jessica Cybulski to Samuel Tenney

Peter and June Cybulski of Flanders are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica, to Dr. Samuel Tenney, son of Samuel and Doreen Tenney of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Jessica is a 2013 graduate of Stony Brook University who is employed with American Airlines, based in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

Samuel received his Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of South Carolina-Columbia in 2012 and is an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of North Texas.

A September 2017 wedding is planned.

Comments

comments