On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, Spiro Beletsis passed peacefully at his Southold home. He was 56 years old.

Spiro was born June 20, 1960, in Flushing, Queens to Spiro and Joan Beletsis of East Marion, both of whom preceded him in death.

Spiro was the youngest of four children. He leaves behind his grieving and heartbroken sisters, Cleo, of Stony Brook and Stamy of Riverhead and his brother, John, of Sea Cliff, N.Y.

Spiro worked as a carpenter and took great pride in crafting beautiful works for friends, family and clients. Friends said there wasn’t a project Spiro couldn’t master. Spiro found great solace and satisfaction in his handiwork.

Spiro, who was divorced and had no children, was a kind, warm friend to all who knew him. He was quick with a quip and first in line to help a neighbor. Near the end of his parents’ lives, Spiro served as principal caregiver for both of them as they battled cancer. Spiro was a devoted and loving presence for his father, who was blind, and meticulously maintained his mother’s gardens at their home. Till the end, Spiro cared for his mom and dad daily.

Spiro enjoyed fishing, playing cards and gabbing till the wee hours with friends. He had a great wit, warmth and intellect.

Spiro worked for the betterment of Saints Anargyroi, Taxiarchis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church in Greenport, where he painted the steeple. He was proud of that spire which rises as a beacon in a place he loved so much.

Spiro was a greeter and cheerleader as he enthusiastically encouraged his special friends in recovery at AA meetings all along the North Fork. He would want all of them to succeed in their recovery.

Services for Spiro Beletsis will be held on Monday, Dec. 12, at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport from 4 to 8 p.m. Spiro will be remembered in liturgy and prayer on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. at his beloved Saints Anargyroi, Taxiarchis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church. As was his wish, he will be buried at East Marion Cemetery, united for eternity, alongside both his parents, whom he loved so much.

This is a paid notice.

