Cops: Two men survive plane crash into Sound off Shoreham

A small plane crashed into Long Island Sound off Shoreham Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk County police.

Two men on board survived and were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. An update on their condition was not immediately available, police said.

The plane went down at about 1:25 p.m., according to the FAA. The pilot of the Beech BE36 aircraft reported an engine power-related problem, the FAA said.

The single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft sank into the Sound, police said. The Coast Guard responded to the scene along with local fire departments and ambulance crews, police said.

The two men were able to swim to nearby rock and climb out of the water, according to Stringer News. A Suffolk police helicopter spotted the men and guided a Rocky Point Fire Department boat, which launched from the pier, to the men, according to Stringer News.

They were transported by ambulance to Stony Brook.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

Photo caption: The mostly submerged plane sticking out of the water Saturday afternoon. (Credit: Stringer News)

