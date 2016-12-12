North Fork NJROTC annual inspection at Southold High School

The Southold-Mattituck-Greenport NJROTC held its annual inspection at Southold High School Friday.

Active military members inspect the cadets during the event.

Senior Regimental Captain Ty Bugdin said he and his fellow cadets prepare for weeks to impress the inspectors.

“I’m really proud of how everyone did,” he said afterwards.

The cadets also performed drills for family and friends who came to watch the ceremony.

“This is one of the finest groups of cadets we’ve had,” Major Grigonis said. “I’d say this group is a real family.”

