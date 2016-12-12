Santas party the cold away at Santacon 2016

A cold wintery day didn’t stop a cadre of Santas from storming downtown Riverhead for the third annual Santacon Pub Crawl.

The event, which started off slow but picked up steam as the sun set and the night grew colder, was set up in part to support a good cause. Proceeds from bracelet sales at Santacon benefitted RSVP Animal Welfare & Rescue Group, a nonprofit group that works against animal abuse and neglect.

Revelers were able to enjoy special discounts and menu items at participating bars — Cliff’s Rendezvous, Crooked Ladder Brewing Co., Digger’s Ales & Eats, Joe’s Garage & Grill, Vines and Hops and the Suffolk Theater, where a DJ spun tracks for Santas to dance to at night.

As night fell, elves, Santas, Mrs. Clauses and more turned out to the local bars to party. One pair, Lou and Charlene Evers, were particularly into the festive spirit, with Lou dressed in an outrageous holiday suit and tie.

“It’s the best fitting suit I’ve ever owned!” he exclaimed while buying a bracelet for the event.

Click below to see photos from the event:

Comments

comments