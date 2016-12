Riverhead Town police are investigating a robbery that took place Monday morning at the Guess clothing store at Tanger Outlets.

The suspect who confronted two employees who were opening the store around 6 a.m. claimed to have a gun but didn’t display a firearm during the robbery, Det. Sgt. Ed Frost said. He added that the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and that the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

