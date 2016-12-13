Police offer reward in fatal hit-and-run crash in Riverhead

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riverhead last month.

Shortly after dusk Nov. 5, Daniel Flammia, 47, left Gala Fresh Farms in Riverhead after grocery shopping and began to walk home when he was side-swiped around 6 p.m. by a passing vehicle that did not stop, police said.

The crash occurred in the shoulder on Oliver Street about 300 feet south of Route 58, officials said.

The impact left the Riverhead resident with two broken legs, according to his family. While the crash didn’t appear life-threatening at the time — he was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead ambulance volunteers — Mr. Flammia died Nov. 17 at PBMC after he had been recovering at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.

Photos: (Top) The crash occurred on Oliver Street, south of Route 58, on Nov. 5. (Credit: Google maps); (Left) Daniel Flammia. (Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers)

