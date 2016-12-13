Longtime Flanders resident Peter Newcomb of Hampton Bays died Dec. 10, 2016. He was 52 years old.

Peter was born Jan. 28, 1964, and grew up in Riverhead, graduating from Riverhead High School in 1985 and working maintenance jobs for several companies, including Grumman and Hess.

Predeceased by his father, Walter Newcomb Sr., in 1995, Peter is survived by his mother, Deedee Newcomb of Riverhead; his sister, Nancy King and her husband, Stephen; his brother, Walter Newcomb and Vicki Papp; his nephew, Robert Newcomb King and niece, Katie Rose King, and by many cousins.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a service will take place at 8 p.m., officiated by Pastor Sean Murray of First Congregational Church of Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bread and More INN, First Congregational Church of Riverhead, 103 First St., Riverhead, NY 11901.

This is a paid notice.

