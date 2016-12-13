Betty Lue Courtenay of Riverhead, age 90, passed away Dec. 12, 2016, peacefully at her home.

She was the beloved wife of the late William Courtenay; the cherished mother of Patricia Barrett, David Courtenay, and William Courtenay Jr. and the adored grandmother of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

