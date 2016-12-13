Peter N. Mongelut of Riverhead passed away Dec. 12, 2016. He was 80 years old.

He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. (née Conkel); the cherished father of Jennifer Ann (Timothy) Walter and adored stepfather of Eric (Adele) Baumack.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Closing prayers will take place at the funeral home Friday, Dec. 16, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

