Riverhead NJROTC cadets host annual inspection

Riverhead School District officials announced Tuesday that 10 Riverhead NJROTC cadets received exemplary personal appearance awards at Friday’s annual inspection and Pass-In-Review.

This year’s inspection was conducted by Major Jason Latta, executive officer at the NROTC at SUNY Maritime College, according to a press release from the school district.

Cadets undergo a personal inspection and perform drill demonstrations during the annual review. The Riverhead cadets are led by Lt. Cmdr. Julia Pizzuto, a graduate of the NJROTC Leadership Academy in Newport, Rhode Island, who is also a member of the Riverhead High School track and field team and National Honor Society.

The 10 cadets who received the Exemplary Personal Appearance Award include Mairlon Alvarado, Kiersten Corwin, Jason Damon, Kellia Daniel, Grace Johnson, Miasha Pittman, Casey Scharpf, Maximiliam Solarz, Anastasia Stapon, and Jasmine Tyre.

In addition, Cadet Bryan Cakir was promoted to the office of Chief Petty Officer, according to the district.

Photo Credit: Sandra Kolbo

