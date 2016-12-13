Georgette Thurber of Knoxville, Tenn. passed away Dec. 12, 2016. She was 91.

Georgette was a nurse for John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson for many years.

She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth W. Thurber; the cherished mother of Ruth Smith and Kenneth A. (Alice Nance) Thurber; adored grandmother of Travis C. (Susan) and loving great-grandmother to Summer Smith and Hayden Smith.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a religious service will take place at 6 p.m. A private burial will take place at Wading River Cemetery.

Memories can be left on Georgette’s Memorial page by visiting Tuthillfh.com

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments