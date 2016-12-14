Donald James Troyan of Aquebogue died Dec. 5. He was 59.

He was born Sept. 22, 1957, to Joseph and Wanda Troyan. He grew up on the family farm and family members said he always had a love for the game of baseball.

Mr. Troyan played baseball in high school and went on to play for St. Johns University, where he attended on a four-year scholarship. In 1977, his dream of being a professional player came true and he was drafted first pick to play for the Lynchburg Mets where he played for a few years before pursuing his career in teaching.

Mr. Troyan worked as a teacher for 29 years at Spring Hill Elementary in Spring Hill, Fla., until he had to retire early due to his illness.

Family members said he enjoyed thrift shopping and home remodeling, loved all things mid-century modern and was always there to help others.

Mr. Troyan is survived by his wife Jenn; daughters Melanie and Shannon Troyan; stepdaughters Amber and Heidi Fuchs; sister, Dorothy Dillon; brothers Dave, Steve and Ken Troyan; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Saturday, Jan. 21, in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to The Gardiner Home, Hospice at 1522 W. Myrtle Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021.

