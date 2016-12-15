Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Nov. 2-15, 2016.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Harte Family Trust to Dunn, Darren, 71 Landing Ln (600-39-6-32), (R), $457,000

• Pattison, B to Mid-Hudson Property, Services LLC, 4 Calverton Ct (600-115.1-1-16), (R), $10,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Wiggins, H & D Trust to Romanelli, Paul, 1750 Beebe Dr (1000-103-3-5.1), (R), $900,000

• Wiggins, H & D Trust & M to Romanelli, Paul, 1850 Beebe Dr (1000-103-3-5.2), (R), $350,000

• Wieser, G to Croce, Anthony, 1030 Country Club Dr (1000-109-3-2.13), (R), $810,000

• Angres, B & I Trusts to Kenny, Joseph, 995 Haywaters Rd (1000-111-4-3), (R), $651,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Yellin, J & Luby, C to 336 Franklin Avenue Realty, Cleaves Point, Unit 4K (1000-38.2-1-39), (C), $855,000

• Topham, E to Westvind, Lars, 8620 Route 25 (1000-31-7-5), (R), $380,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Dizinno, R to Coombs, Richard, 40 Evergreen Rd (900-143-1-71), (R), $210,000

• Keane, J by Admr to Bermudez, Mauricio, 158 Brookhaven Ave (900-145-1-22.1), (R), $150,000

• US Bank National Assoc to Gorsky, Paul, 35 West Ln (900-145-5-13), (R), $220,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Sage, J & B to Parras, Jeffrey, 350 Marine Pl (1000-35-6-9), (R), $499,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Piscitelli, M to Brown, Howard, 45 Eileen Circle (600-47-3-1.20), (R), $399,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Grinere, D & M to Levy, David, 865 White Eagle Dr (1000-127-9-23), (R), $740,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• HSBC Bank USA Nat Assoc to JEMCAP SD LLC, 115 Walnut Pl (1000-142-1-13), (R), $225,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Georgiou, A to McGann, Jason, 1705 Plum Island Ln (1000-15-5-4), (V), $195,000

• Ferrer, R & F to Westvind, Lars, 230 Oyster Ponds Ln (1000-17-6-12), (R), $450,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Doolan, D et al by Referee to Fannie Mae, 2805 Bayberry Path (600-18.1-2-177), (R), $313,366

• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Ruggiero Jr, Louis, 2 Haverton Ct, Unit 3901 (600-82.5-3-29), (R), $436,740

• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Malsam, Larry, 8 Haverton Ct, Unit 3904 (600-82.5-3-32), (R), $426,700

• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Doering, George, 19 Haverton Ct, Unit 4004 (600-82.5-3-36), (R), $436,740

• Bettencourt, J to Gallo Jr Revoc Trust, Anthony & Susan, 14 Blackberry Common (600-109.1-1-14), (R), $248,000

• Governali, M to Bieber, Michael, 59 Further Ln (600-111-3-16), (R), $349,000

• McMenemy, B & V to Merkle, Christopher, 72 Jean Ct (600-15-2-6), (R), $582,000

• Beechwood Highlands to Racanelli, Joseph, 527 Hartmann’s Farm Rd (600-18-3-1), (R), $567,260

• Sindone, K by Referee to Deutsche Bank Trust Co, 1002 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-4-64), (R), $500

• McLaughlin, W to Lalor, Rosemary, 2402 Augusta Alley (600-64.1-1-42.1), (R), $341,000

• Fannie Mae to Jerez, Eddy, 1119 Ostrander Ave (600-104-1-30), (R), $199,000

• Nalcon Realty Corp to GAFF 21 LLC, 1069 W Main St (600-125-2-39), (R), $175,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Winkle, W to Stafford, C. Richard, 39 S Menantic Rd (700-18-3-23), (V), $385,000

• Mahoney, B Trust to Winegar, Steven, 10 Dickerson Dr (700-18-3-20), (R), $840,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Tio, R & L to Latin, Ellen, 51 Tuts Ln (600-91-4-22), (R), $687,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Rizzo, A by Referee to MTGLO Investors L.P., 2555 Youngs Ave (1000-63.2-1-42), (C), $394,956

• Adamczuk, S & B to Treiber Farms LLC, 38220 CR 48 (1000-69-2-2), (R), $410,000

• Murphy, S & Rainey, J to Cava, Virginia, 75 Osseo Ave (1000-87-3-17), (R), $420,000

• Patinella, A to KDMC Properties LLC, 170 Pleasant Pl (1000-88-5-48), (R), $525,000

• Bruer, R to Atlas Group NY LLC, 55000 Route 25 (1000-62-2-1), (C), $745,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Green, L to Vecchio, Frank, 23 Great Rock Dr (600-36-7-6), (R), $350,000

• Franquiz, B & F to Powers, James, 8 Oliver St (600-49-1-3.2), (R), $327,500

• Alexander Liv Trust to KDKC Family LLC, 6447 Route 25A (600-73-1-1.2), (C), $1,360,000

• Ritchey, J & Dey, D to Yusupov, Pinchas, 3 Taconic Ct (600-115-1-10.17), (R), $500,000

• Campo Brothers to Turner, Shawn, 129 Calverton Ct (600-115-1-10.49), (R), $475,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

