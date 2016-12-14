Winning lottery ticket worth $63K sold in Riverhead

One lucky Bapa Card and Gift customer will be going home with a big pay day.

According to the New York Lottery, one ticket matching all five numbers called during Take 5 Tuesday night — 1, 3, 7, 25 and 28 — was sold at the Riverhead shop on Route 58. The total prize for the first place winner is $63,313.

An additional 256 players matched four of the five numbers, netting them each $370.50. Over 8,000 players matched three of the numbers to claim $18 each, the New York Lottery said.

Over 86,000 players matched two of the five numbers and receive a free Quick Pick ticket for another drawing.

In December alone, this is the fifth time the Take 5 winner has been from Long Island, and the third time the winning ticket was sold in Suffolk County.

To claim any prizes at or under $600, visit any New York Lottery retailers within a year after the draw.

For prizes over that amount, winners can visit any Customer Service Center — the Long Island one is located in Plainview — or Resorts World Casino in Jamaica. The winner could also submit a mail-in claim found on the lottery’s website to New York Lottery, P.O. Box 7533, Schenectady, N.Y. 12301-7533.

[email protected]

Comments

comments