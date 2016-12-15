Riverhead school district superintendent Nancy Carney set to retire

Nancy Carney has announced she plans to retire this August after serving as Riverhead school district superintendent for nearly seven years.

Ms. Carney had worked as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction since 2002 prior to being hired as superintendent in 2010 after Diane Scricca retired.

Under Ms. Carney’s leadership, the district was successful in passing a $78.3 million bond voters approved in 2011. The district-wide construction was completed this summer.

Last year, voters approved plans to build an athletic turf field and relocate the bus garage to Calverton.

Below is the statement Ms. Carney released to district employees Wednesday:

It is with mixed emotions that I write to let you know that I intend to retire on or about August 31, 2017. I informed the Board of Education last night of my decision in an effort to allow them time to conduct a full search for my replacement. Time goes by so quickly and life is fragile. I look forward to spending time traveling, visiting my children who live out of state, and exploring other interests. We have eight months left together and I plan on using every one of those days to continue to support the important work you are all doing. I welcome your input during these next months and I look forward to seeing you as I visit your classrooms, your offices and your departments between now and my retirement. After I leave, the important work of educating Riverhead students will continue and I wish you and my successor all of the success possible in the future. The Riverhead school district is a wonderful place because of your dedication and hard work. It has been a privilege working here.

Ms. Carney’s total pay is about $245,300, according to the most recent data available on SeeThroughNY.com.

In July, the school board reorganized its administration office by promoting Sam Schneider to deputy superintendent and hiring Christine Tona as the district’s new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Mr. Schneider, who has served as assistant superintendent for finance and operations since 2011, will act as the “go-to person” when the district superintendent is unavailable under that arrangement. Ms. Tona, who previously worked as the executive director for curriculum and instruction for the West Babylon School District, replaced David Wicks.

Riverhead school board president Sue Koukounas didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

File photo: Nancy Carney at the Riverhead High School graduation ceremony in June. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

