Riverhead athletes honored with postseason awards

12/18/2016 5:57 AM |
Megan McIntosh

The fall sports season in Riverhead featured plenty of highlights. Below are the individual postseason honors for all the Blue Waves players from the fall season.

CROSS COUNTRY

League III Runner of the Year
Eric Cunha

League III Coach of the Year
Coach Yakaboski

2nd Team All-County
Eric Cunha

Megan Kielbasa
Christina Yakaboski

Academic All-County
Eric Cunha

All-Division
Ryan Carrick

FOOTBALL

All-League
Darnell Chandler
Brian Moulton

Honorable Mention
Robbie Block
John Anderson
Kyle Kelly

FIELD HOCKEY

All-County
Kim Ligon
Grace Dow

Honorable Mention
Shannon Schmidt

All-Conference
Kayla Kielbasa
Katherine Goodale
Rease Coleman

Unsung Hero Award
Sarah Rempe

BOYS GOLF

All-League
Chris Flood
Cole Montefusco

BOYS SOCCER

All-Conference
Roberto Guzman

All-League
Jonathan Perez

Academic All-County
Jonah Luby

GIRLS SOCCER

All-League
Megan McIntosh

GIRLS TENNIS

All-League
Taylor Marelli
Kathleen Gregory
Natalie Cavaliere

Team Sportsmanship
Norma Guerra

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

All-League
Olivia Dickerson

Photo caption: Riverhead soccer play Megan McIntosh with coach Brian Cunningham, left, and coach Samba Traore. (Courtesy photo)

