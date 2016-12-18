Riverhead athletes honored with postseason awards

The fall sports season in Riverhead featured plenty of highlights. Below are the individual postseason honors for all the Blue Waves players from the fall season.
CROSS COUNTRY
League III Runner of the Year
Eric Cunha
League III Coach of the Year
Coach Yakaboski
2nd Team All-County
Eric Cunha
Megan Kielbasa
Christina Yakaboski
Academic All-County
Eric Cunha
All-Division
Ryan Carrick
FOOTBALL
All-League
Darnell Chandler
Brian Moulton
Honorable Mention
Robbie Block
John Anderson
Kyle Kelly
FIELD HOCKEY
All-County
Kim Ligon
Grace Dow
Honorable Mention
Shannon Schmidt
All-Conference
Kayla Kielbasa
Katherine Goodale
Rease Coleman
Unsung Hero Award
Sarah Rempe
BOYS GOLF
All-League
Chris Flood
Cole Montefusco
BOYS SOCCER
All-Conference
Roberto Guzman
All-League
Jonathan Perez
Academic All-County
Jonah Luby
GIRLS SOCCER
All-League
Megan McIntosh
GIRLS TENNIS
All-League
Taylor Marelli
Kathleen Gregory
Natalie Cavaliere
Team Sportsmanship
Norma Guerra
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
All-League
Olivia Dickerson
Photo caption: Riverhead soccer play Megan McIntosh with coach Brian Cunningham, left, and coach Samba Traore. (Courtesy photo)