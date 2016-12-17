Riverhead Blotter: East Hampton man charged with DWI

Darwin Kukush-Chombique, 30, of East Hampton was arrested Dec. 11 around 2 a.m. on Route 58 in Riverhead and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Larry Schmidt, 32, of Southold was arrested Dec. 6 at Walmart in Riverhead and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• A plow was reported stolen Monday afternoon at Riverhead Building Supply, police said. The missing item is described as an orange or yellow 12-foot Pro-Tech pushbox.

• A Riverhead resident reported that his $2,600 gold chain was stolen in the afternoon on Dec. 9, police said.

