Southampton Blotter: Driver’s license suspended 27 times

A Shirley man was caught Saturday driving in Northampton with a license that had been suspended 27 times, Southampton police said.

Rodney Eleazer, 38, was pulled over by police around 4:50 a.m. for driving with substandard lights, officials said. Police discovered the suspensions upon checking his license and charged him with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, police said.

• A Riverhead man reported to police last Monday that two men who appeared to have a gun robbed him in Riverside, police said.

The man said the men took $70, but did not disclose a specific location, police said. No arrest was made, according to police.

• Southampton Town police arrested a Patchogue woman for drug possession in Riverside last Tuesday.

Colleen Brown, 27, was found to be in possession of heroin outside Marta’s Deli on Riverleigh Avenue around 1:05 p.m. She was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as loitering while unlawfully using a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, officials said. Two men, Richard Brown, 37, and Brian Jenkins, 50, both of Riverside were also arrested on the loitering charge at the time.

• Police arrested a Jamesport man for drunken driving and a drug charge last Wednesday in Hampton Bays.

At 3:27 p.m., authorities observed Ethan Kreskowski, 27, asleep in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which was still running and parked in front of the Macy’s on West Montauk Highway, police said.

He was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment before being brought to police headquarters in Hampton Bays for processing, officials said. He was charged with DWI and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• A Flanders woman was arrested on a drug charge last Thursday near McDonald’s on Flanders Road in Riverside.

Maggie Morse, 25, was observed in the passenger seat of a vehicle that had been stopped because the driver failed to signal a right turn, police said. Upon being interviewed by police, Ms. Morse surrendered a quantity of crack cocaine hidden in her bra and was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

• An upstate man was caught driving with a suspended license Friday in Flanders and was arrested on a drug charge.

Lawrence Stabile, 53, of Hobart, N.Y., was pulled over by police around 10 a.m. for driving with an obstructed view and was then found to be in possession of a quantity of heroin, police said. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as three vehicle violations.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man on a drug charge Friday on Vail Avenue near Pine Street in Riverside.

Olympio Colon, 46, was spotted on the corner with another man smoking a quantity of crack cocaine around 9:20 p.m. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and loitering while unlawfully using a controlled substance, officials said. The other man, Christopher Jennings, 49, of Riverhead was also arrested on the loitering charge, a misdemeanor, police said.

• State police arrested a Riverhead man for drunken driving Friday near exit 65 on Sunrise Highway.

Matthew Chapman, 33, was pulled over for moving unsafely from his lane and was found to be intoxicated, police said. He was charged with DWI and released from police custody with a future date to appear in Riverhead Town court, police said.

• An East Quogue man was arrested on two separate drug charges Saturday in front of Marta’s Deli on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside, police said.

Ned Wessels, 35, was observed injecting heroin into his arm while seated in his vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder in front of the deli, officials said. He was also found to be in possession of a quantity of heroin and was charged of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• State police arrested a Riverhead man for drunken driving Saturday on Union Avenue in Aquebogue.

Maurice Moore, 29, was stopped by police for failing to use a turn signal and was found to be intoxicated, officials said. He was charged with DWI and released from police custody with a future date to appear in Riverhead Town court, police said.

• A Riverhead man was caught driving drunk on Riverside Drive in Riverhead Sunday, according to state police.

Adonis Arriaza, 22, was pulled over for moving unsafely from his lane, officials said. Upon investigation, he was found to be intoxicated. He was charged with DWI and released from police custody with a future date to appear in Riverhead Town court, police said.

• A Calverton resident who lives on Karlin Drive reported that a UPS package containing items totaling $600 was stolen from his porch Monday afternoon, police said.

• Residents who live on Northwoods Road in Baiting Hollow and Howell Avenue in Riverhead told police an unknown person threw eggs at their homes Monday night around 10:30 p.m., officials said. A white vehicle with a roof rack and Virginia license plates was possibly involved in the incident, police said.

• Homeowners on West Lane in Northville reported that an unknown person stole their outdoor Christmas decorations last Wednesday and Friday, police said.

• Two homeowners on Vineyard Way in Aquebogue reported that an unknown person stole their outdoor Christmas decorations last Thursday, police said.

• A Wading River resident who lives on Fairway Drive reported that a package containing a Fitbit watch valued at $200 was stolen from their mailbox last Wednesday, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

