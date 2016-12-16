Mary Wolyniec of Riverhead died Dec. 15 at the Westhampton Care Center. She was 92.

The daughter of Michael and Marianna (Stromska) Buczymski, she was born March 26, 1924, in Poland.

Ms. Wolyniec worked at Little Flower Children’s Center in Wading River.

Family members said she enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, knitting, cooking and baking.

Ms. Wolyniec was predeceased by her husband, Aleksander in 1988; her brothers, Marian, Chester and Stanley Buczynski and her sister, Jadwiga Gryciuk and is survived by her nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

