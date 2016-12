A 37-year-old Westhampton Beach man was arrested early Sunday morning after he gave police a false name at a traffic stop in Flanders, Southampton Town police said.

Basilio Lux had been stopped for a traffic infraction at 2:20 a.m. on Wood Trail in Flanders when he gave a false name to avoid paying tickets, according to police.

He was charged with false personation, a misdemeanor, and held overnight at police headquarters for a Sunday morning arraignment, police said.

