Snowmobile caused thousands in damage at Cherry Creek: Police

An unknown snowmobiler caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at a Riverhead golf course on Saturday following the first snowfall of the season, town police said.

Management at Cherry Creek Golf Course discovered snowmobile tracks on two putting greens, sand traps and tee boxes at the Reeves Avenue facility Sunday morning. The damage, estimated to be worth thousands of dollars, was concentrated in the putting greens of the 18-hole public course, according to Riverhead Town Police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Riverhead Town Police ask anyone with information to call the department at (631) 727-4500 ex. 323.

Comments

comments