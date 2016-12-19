Willie G. Riley of Riverhead died Dec. 17 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 71.

The son of Willie and Cornelius (Jackson) Riley, he was born Jan. 18, 1945, in Tennessee.

On Oct. 2, 1987, he married Lori Gallagher in East St. Louis, Ill.

Mr. Riley served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 and was awarded the Purple Heart and four Bronze Stars.

He worked as a horse trainer at Big E Farm in Riverhead.

Family members said Mr. Riley enjoyed spending time with his friends at Cliff’s Elbow Room and was known for saying “I’m still livin’.”

He is survived by his wife, Lori; his children, Mary, of Florida, Willie Jr. of New York, Amanda, of Riverhead, Heather Jackson of Albany, Melodee, of Riverhead and Darien, of Riverhead; his sister, Eunice McNeese of Illinois and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Dec. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Calverton National Cemetery.

