Shopping center next to Costco gets site plan approval

The Riverhead Planning Board officially voted last Thursday to require Brixmor Property Group to install a 10-foot wall along 790 feet of the eastern property line of its proposed 120,000-square-foot retail center at The Shops at Riverhead, the Route 58 complex that currently has no tenants other than Costco, which purchased the land it sits on.

The wall was required after residents of the Millbrook Community, the residential development east of The Shops at Riverhead, demanded it as a way of preventing noise and dust from entering their properties.

The resolution approved last week applies only to the wall; Brixmor will still need site plan approval from the Planning Board in order to build The Shops at Riverhead.

The center’s current prospective tenants include Ulta Beauty, Petsmart, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

File photo: Riverhead Town Planning Board member George Nunnaro had previously used this sound wall behind the Lowe’s store in East Patchogue as an example of the type of barrier he’d like to see built at the Brixmor property in Riverhead. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

