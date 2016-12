A man was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound following a shooting incident on East Avenue in Riverhead Monday afternoon, town police said.

The incident occurred about 3:15 p.m. when a man was shot by a known assailant, police said. The suspect was still at large late Monday night.

Police said the shooting has no connection to an incident on Main Street last month.

Anyone with information on Monday’s incident is asked to call police at 631-727-4500.

