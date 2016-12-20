Former longtime Riverhead resident William G. Maynard died Dec. 13 in Westhampton. He was 92.

The son of Frank and Ora (Blanchard) Maynard, he was born in Rochester and grew up in Jay, N.Y.

Mr. Maynard graduated from Ausable Forks High School in 1942.

On Jan. 31, 1946, he married Virginia (Eckert) in New York City. They were married for 61 years.

Mr. Maynard served in the U.S. Army, fought during World War II and reenlisted for the Korean War, where he served for six years and achieved the rank of staff sergeant.

Mr. Maynard held many jobs, including city bus driver, New York City fireman and taxi driver and was a New York City sanitation worker for 25 years and a Riverhead School District bus driver for 10 years.

Family members said he was an avid reader and loved golf and football.

Predeceased by his wife, Virginia, in 2007, Mr. Maynard is survived by his children, William Jr. of Oneanta, N.Y., Virginia Knote and Anne Marie Podlas, both of Riverhead; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation was private.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Calverton National Cemetery.

