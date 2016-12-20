Barbara A. Janis of Riverhead died Dec. 20 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 68.

The daughter of William and Estelle (Zebrowski) Rogers, she was born April 14, 1948, in Greenport. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1966.

Ms. Janis worked as a cashier at Waldbaum’s in Riverhead and family members said she loved her customers at the store.

Predeceased by her husband, Ronald, in 2015, Ms. Janis is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Schultz of Riverhead; her sister, Joan Nusspickle of New Jersey; and two grandchildren.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation was private.

Interment will take place at a later date at Calverton National Cemetery.

