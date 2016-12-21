Cops: Riverhead man charged in East Avenue shooting incident

An investigation into Monday’s shooting on East Avenue led to the arrest of a Riverhead man Wednesday, according to Town police.

Shawn James, 29, was arrested at about 5:12 p.m. and charged with first-degree assault, a felony, police said. He was also wanted on an active warrant for menacing that was issued by the Riverhead Town Justice Court and by New York State Parole for violating his parole conditions, police said. Mr. James had previously been arrested on a felony criminal possession of a weapon charge last year, according to prior reports.

In Monday’s shooting, a man was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound following the incident on East Avenue, police previously said.

Mr. James was transported to police headquarters and held for a morning arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court, police said.

