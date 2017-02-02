Real estate transfers

Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 19-24, 2016.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Peconic Management to Under the Shade LLC, 292 Shade Tree Ln (600-85-3-12.1), (C), $825,000

• LWC Realty Inc to Corwin, Douglas, 605 Main Rd (600-86-1-3), (R), $333,323

• Cardinale, J & J to Ribarich, Michael, 62 Fox Chaser Pl (600-86-2-7.8), (R), $493,750

CALVERTON (11933)

• Jonusis, J Trust to Forrest, Matthew, 109 Timber Dr (600-97-1-46), (R), $130,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Romanelli, P to White, Tracy, 90 Bridle Ct (1000-102-8-20), (R), $615,000

• Griffiths & Trentalang to Iorio, Gary, 1400 Stillwater Ave (1000-103-7-9), (R), $560,000

• Huntington, R & B Trsts to Brooks Revoc Trust, Daniel, 985 W Creek Ave (1000-103-13-12), (R), $725,000

• Rohde, D to Schiffman, Philip, 1575 Sterling Rd (1000-104-2-22), (R), $660,000

• Aiello, D to Mayer, Michael, 80 Green Way (1000-109-5-14.17), (R), $815,000

• North Fork Investors to Husain, Kumber, 3475 Wunneweta Rd (1000-111-8-17), (R), $825,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Perun, M & R to Chycherskyy, Illya, 54 Bell Ave (900-142-2-30.1), (R), $175,000

• Berry, K by Referee to US Bank National Association, 956 Flanders Rd (900-146-1-15), (R), $1,758,852

GREENPORT (11944)

• Simeonidis, J & E to Uhlendorf Trust, Frank & Edith, 230 Landing Ln (1000-43-4-8), (V), $265,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Flood, M & V to Ascalon, Bradley, 1930 Bray Ave (1000-126-7-21), (R), $425,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Guja, G & D to Schultheis, Lee, 372 North Dr (1000-106-6-29), (R), $700,000

• Mill Lane Two LLC to Quantuck Properties LLC, 2155 Mill Ln (1000-107-10-8), (V), $1,530,064

• Brisotti, D by Referee to Jerome, Gregory, 460 Donna Dr (1000-115-15-22), (R), $301,200

• Villano, E to Sands, Bruce, 2080 Deep Hole Dr (1000-123-4-3), (R), $749,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Valveri, et al by Referee to New York Community Bank, 65 Windflower Ln (600-43-5-18), (R), $545,975

• Palacios, A to Vitale, Victor, 36 Goose Neck Ln (600-82.1-1-36), (R), $375,000

• Bruno, M to Pisciotta, Robert, 1202 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.3-2-14.1), (R), $350,000

• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Pizzo, Gail, Stoneleigh Woods, #4102 (600-82.5-3-38), (R), $416,660

• Papageorge, G to Zenk, John, 15 Melene Ave (600-105-2-8), (R), $70,000

• Papageorge, G to Zenk, John, 11 Doris Ave (600-105-2-54), (R), $70,000

• Husing, N & Guazzini, A to Perez-Garcia, German, 305 Newton Ave (600-127-2-54), (R), $310,000

• Case, P by Executor to Bohlen Enterprises LLC, 320-326 East Ave (600-129-2-1), (R), $145,000

• Case, P by Executor to Bohlen Enterprises LLC, 318-320 East Ave (600-129-2-2), (R), $300,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Devine, L to GFB, LLC, 12 Serpentine Dr (700-7-2-3), (V), $767,500

• Elton, J & Doman, J to 6E Hagar Road Trust, 6 E Hagar Rd (700-18-3-51), (R), $1,350,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Leary Jr, E & M to Rugg, Betty, 2555 Youngs Ave, #19E (1000-63.1-1-45), (C), $353,000

• Leiblein, G & L to Demeroto, Cathy, 570 Crittens Ln (1000-70-12-13), (R), $640,000

• Fiore, G to Fierstein, Russell, 3100 Cedar Beach Rd (1000-91-1-5), (R), $700,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Pinciaro III, C & A to Drozd, Joseph, 58 Gerald St (600-52-1-21), (R), $260,000

• Bayview Loan Servicing to Colak, Nazmi, 99 Josephine Dr (600-114-1-1), (R), $237,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

