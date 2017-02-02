Cops: Riverhead man caught riding a stolen motorcycle

A Riverhead man was arrested on a felony charge Wednesday after he was caught riding a stolen motorcycle, according to a Southampton police press release.

Antonio Diaz-Faz, 23, was riding a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle on Route 94 around 4:10 p.m. when police pulled him over for multiple traffic violations, officials said.

A Flanders resident reported the motorcycle stolen Sunday, police said.

Mr. Diaz-Faz was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and several vehicle and traffic violations, officials said.

He was held for an arraignment, police said.

Comments

comments